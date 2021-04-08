Audio: House Redistricting Committee to hear testimony Thursday from residents in Sixth Congressional District

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri House committee working on congressional redistricting will hear public testimony today (Thursday) in Jefferson City from residents in northern Missouri’s massive Sixth Congressional District.

The Sixth District includes 36 of Missouri’s 114 counties and covers more square miles than nine U-S states. The district includes St. Joseph, Cameron, Chillicothe, Bethany, Trenton, and Hannibal. The district is represented by Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves, the dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation.

The Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting will hear in-person testimony today from Sixth District residents, and written testimony will also be accepted. The committee is looking for information on what makes the district good and bad, and key characteristics about the district.

