The holidays can be a joyful time for many. However, Burrell Behavioral Health President Dr. C.J. Davis says it can also be a difficult time for some in long term care centers, especially during the pandemic. He says they are experiencing significant bouts of loneliness and isolation.

Davis says it’s important for people to find a way to keep in contact with loved ones, such as by video chat.

