Audio: Hodge Presbyterian Church to hold “Ritual Seder Feast” on Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday Services

Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton will hold a free Seder feast on Maundy Thursday. Ramon and Susanne Diaz of Houston, Texas will lead the symbolic meal on April 6th at 6 pm.

Hodge Presbyterian Church Pastor Joe MacDonald says the Diazes have studied for more than 20 years under the teachings of Messianic and Hasidic rabbis. They wanted to trace what MacDonald calls “the fiber of Messiah, the fiber of Christ” through the Old Testament into the New Testament.

MacDonald says there are five parts to the Seder Feast, with one element being Matza.

Some people might wonder why a Christian church is involved in a Jewish feast.

Ramon Diaz will also lead three free seminars during Holy Week entitled “A Fresh Look at the Scripture Through Ancient Eyes.” The seminars will be at the Hodge Presbyterian Church from April 6th through 8th from 10 am to noon.

Anyone from the community can attend the Holy Week seminars and April 6th Seder feast. MacDonald encourages community members to make reservations by calling the Hodge Presbyterian Church at 660-359-5394.

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold a Good Friday Service at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Anyone can attend the free event on April 7th at 6 pm.

Joe MacDonald, pastor at Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton says each pastor who speaks at the service will discuss one of the seven last words of Jesus.

MacDonald notes many churches will provide special music for the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Good Friday Service on April 7th. There will also be hymns that everyone can sing, with Kathryn Morrison leading the singing.

