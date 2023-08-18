Audio: Highway 65 and Southeast 20th Street intersection part of MoDOT “Unfunded Needs”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A five-year Department of Transportation plan identifies highway and bridge projects for which the state has committed funds.

MoDOT also has a list of what are termed “unfunded needs” for other potential improvements. This means no money has been allocated for these future projects. One such project is the intersection south of Trenton at Highway 65 and Southeast 20th Street.

Michael Marriott is the area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

STIP is an acronym for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

In an interview with KTTN, Marriott described efforts made to improve the line of sight at the T-intersection south of Trenton.

Michael Marriott, from Chillicothe, is associated with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Related