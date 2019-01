A winter snow storm is developing in Missouri that’ll leave substantial accumulations across the state. Ben Herzog with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says the system will have an extensive reach.

The storm is predicted to leave 1-2 inches of snow in southern Missouri and roughly six inches in the northern part of the states. Accumulations are expected to increase from west to east. Up to 10 inches could fall in St. Louis while 3-5 inches is expected in the Kansas City area.