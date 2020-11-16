Audio: Health officials recommending new COVID-19 restrictions in Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Public health officials in the Kansas City area are urging a number of actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The directors of six health departments in the metro are calling on everyone to wear masks and to work from home and conduct business virtually if possible. The public health directors want local elected leaders to limit gatherings to ten people and close bars and restaurants by 10 p-m.

Health officials are also recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone who travels to attend a family gathering.

