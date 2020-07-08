Audio: Health officials in Macon County say a church revival has led to nine positive cases of COVID-19

Health officials in northern Missouri’s Macon County say a church revival held last week has led to nine confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Macon County health administrator Mike Chambers tells our Moberly affiliate KWIX that the revival was held from June 28 through July 1 at the Open Arms Baptist Church in Macon.

County health administrator Mike Chambers says the nine are isolating and self-quarantining.

Chambers says six of the nine cases are from Macon County, while the other three are from nearby Adair County, which is the Kirksville area.

