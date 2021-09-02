Audio: Health care system CEO stresses Infusion is free and safe vs. Ivermectin for animals

State News September 2, 2021 KTTN News
Monoclonal Antibody graphic
Bothwell Regional Health Center is the site of a COVID-19 treatment called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion, a proven way to ease the virus and its symptoms.  Yet, there are cases of people trying drugs meant for animals instead of these treatments.

Center CEO Lori Wightman explained how this is a dangerous choice.

 

 

Wightman says there is a free and proven treatment available instead.

 

 

The governor freed up $15,000,000 in COVID relief funds to provide for these infusion centers around the state.  The Northwest Missouri Healthcare Coalition has opened a monoclonal antibody infusion center in Cameron, Missouri.

