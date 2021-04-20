Audio: Head of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services resigns

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Missouri’s director of the Department of Health and Senior Services has resigned.

A press release from Governor Parson’s office says the governor has accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams. Parson’s deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, will serve as the acting director of the state health department. The governor says over the past year, Knodell has played an integral part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in the vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.

(Photo courtesy Governor’s Flickr Album)

