Audio: Hawley votes against legislation designed to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has voted against legislation designed to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Hawley, a Republican, was one of only six lawmakers who opposed the measure. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been increasingly reported during the pandemic and the bill would speed up a U.S. Department of Justice review of those cases. Other Senate Republicans who voted against the legislation were Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. A final vote could happen at any time.

