Audio: Hawley ‘supporting’ Trump for president, but hasn’t endorsed him yet

(Missourinet) – Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is voicing support for Donald Trump in next year’s presidential race, although he hasn’t yet officially endorsed him. Hawley told Missourinet that Trump’s nomination by the Republican party is inevitable:

“Donald Trump is going to be the nominee of the Republican Party. Nothing I have seen in the last year has changed my mind. It’s going to be Trump versus Biden. I’m absolutely going to support Donald Trump…in that matchup.”

Trump continues to lead all other Republican contenders in the polls. They include former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.