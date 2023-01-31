Audio: Hawley sponsors bill that would cap insulin prices

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley is sponsoring a bill that would cap insulin prices across the nation.

The proposal would cap out-of-pocket costs at 25 dollars for a one-month supply of insulin, for both Medicare and privately-run healthcare plans. In a press release, Hawley says the price of insulin is straining household budgets while families are already dealing with high inflation. Jackson County, Missouri is suing 3 insulin manufacturers over the costs, which range from 300 to 700 dollars a month.

(Photo by David Moruzzi on Unsplash)

Related