Audio: Hawley sponsors bill that would cap insulin prices

State News January 31, 2023January 31, 2023 KTTN News
Bottle of Insulin and syringe or needle (Photo by David Moruzzi on Unsplash)
(Missourinet) – Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley is sponsoring a bill that would cap insulin prices across the nation. 

 

 

The proposal would cap out-of-pocket costs at 25 dollars for a one-month supply of insulin, for both Medicare and privately-run healthcare plans. In a press release, Hawley says the price of insulin is straining household budgets while families are already dealing with high inflation. Jackson County, Missouri is suing 3 insulin manufacturers over the costs, which range from 300 to 700 dollars a month. 

