Audio: Hawley doubles down on challenging election process after violence at U.S. Capitol

Despite violence breaking out at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to derail the certification of election results, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is doubling down on his challenge to the election process. On the Senate floor Wednesday night, Hawley, a Republican, says those who engage in violence will be prosecuted. But he says millions of Americans are concerned about election fraud.

Hawley voted against Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s election. The Senate overwhelmingly supported the election results — including GOP leaders, who asserted state’s rights and results approved by each state.

Although Hawley is not budging and stands by his protest about the certification of November’s election results AFTER a mob swarmed the Capitol in support of President Trump, and were driven out by the National Guard. On the Senate floor Wednesday night, Hawley, a Republican, says Congress is the appropriate place to object to the results.

The number of Republican Senators who had planned to protest the process declined after the rioting occurred.

