Audio: Hawley challenges U.S. Defense Secretary about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

America’s top military leaders are facing tough questions today from the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The committee hearing follows the Biden Administration’s plan to withdraw troops before thousands of U.S. civilians and Afghan allies were removed from the country and 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber while evacuating them.

During the hearing, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin he takes issue with the administration saying it will not leave Americans behind.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the United States would have been “going to war again with the Taliban” if it had stayed beyond September 1.

