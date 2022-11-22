Audio: Hawley blasts ruling saying open records law was violated by his office when he was Mo. Attorney General

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley is blasting a ruling by a Cole County judge that says the state Attorney General’s office violated the open records law when Hawley was in charge. He describes it as a partisan witch hunt:

“The Democrats have attacked me on this going back to the last campaign with Claire McCaskill. For four years now, I have personally – personally – been investigated twice by the Secretary of State in Missouri and by the Democrat auditor in an investigation that went on for years into my personal conduct, both of which, all of which exonerated me completely.”

However, the judge that made last week’s ruling, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, is a Republican. He ordered the attorney general’s office to pay a $12,000 fine and to pay attorney’s fees and costs associated with the case.