Audio: Hartzler on committee negotiating Farm Bill differences, says SNAP worker requirements main roadblock

The Farm Bill has expired, however, the bulk of the programs authorized by that bill continue. West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, a Republican serving as a farm bill conference committee member, says there are also differences between House and Senate versions of the Conservation Reserve Program.

In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive plants and land from production to improve environmental health.

