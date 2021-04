Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

A gun-toting St. Louis Attorney says he is considering running for Missouri’s soon to open Senate Seat.

Mark McCloskey drew headlines last year for brandishing an assault rifle as protesters walked in front of his house on a private street in the Central West End. In an interview on Tuesday McCloskey said (quote): “I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes,” McClosky, a personal injury lawyer said he has no timeline for making a decision.

(Photo courtesy McCloskey Law Center website)

