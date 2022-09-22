Audio: Grundy County United Way kicks off fundraising in October

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County United Way will kick off its fundraising next month to benefit 10 nonprofits in the county.

United Way will sell Hy-Vee coupon cards at the entry of the store in Trenton during October. United Way Secretary Denise Hamilton says there will also be tenderloin sales at Hy-Vee on October 7th with noon and evening sales. More information is to come on the tenderloin sales.

Treasurer Karen Otto says the Canvassing Committee is responsible for organizing and assigning neighborhood areas for organizations to visit for donations as part of the residential campaign with canvassing starting on October 1st.

Otto notes COVID-19 changed the way the United Way canvasses.

If someone does not receive a door hanger and wants to give, donations can be mailed to Post Office Box 146 in Trenton.

Hamilton notes letters are also sent to local businesses in January each year asking for donations.

The organizations supported by the Grundy County United Way include the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, the Grundy County 4-H Council through the University of Missouri Extension, Parents as Teachers through the Trenton R-9 School District, and the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri. Others are the Grundy County Juvenile Office, the Juvenile Court Diversion Program, the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, the Grundy County Council on Aging through the North 65 Center, and MU Extension.

Chairperson Edna Foster says the United Way partners with organizations that believe the way to improve lives is by mobilizing the caring power of communities. An organization interested in becoming a member of the Grundy County United Way can submit an application.

Foster notes that when a group fills out an application, they will reveal their need.

Otto explains how the funds are split depending on the need. The percentage of the total funds may vary for each organization. A formula determines how much each receives.

Each organization supported by the Grundy County United Way sends a representative to the meetings, which are at the North 65 Center of Trenton on the third Wednesday of the month at noon. Foster notes the meetings are held from August through May, and there is no meeting in December.

Contact Edna Foster at 660-359-3836 to request an application or obtain more information.