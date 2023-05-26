Audio: Grundy County Museum fondly remembers downtown Trenton businesses

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum of Trenton will have exhibits this year about the history of Downtown Trenton businesses.

Museum Board President Barb Spencer says one of the exhibits will remember Belle’s Cafe, while other exhibits will encompass the Fair Drug Store, the National Bank’s history, J. C. Penney, Trenton Hardware, and Stein’s Clothier.

When the Grundy County Museum of Trenton opens for the season on May 27th, it will again feature notable Grundy County residents.

Barb Spencer, Museum Board president, discusses individuals featured this season at the museum.

The Grundy County Museum will feature continuing exhibits at the main building, military annex, and Baker School.

Spencer says the museum’s website provides a preview of what can be seen at the museum.

The Grundy County Museum will open Saturday, May 27 after a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the Baker School by VFW Post 919 of Trenton. The ceremony will be held at 10 am, and the museum will be open from 10:30 to 2:30 on Saturday.

The museum will then be open on weekends and holidays from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm through the Sunday of Missouri Day weekend.

The museum is open by appointment at other times. The museum is also seeking individuals who would like to volunteer to be docents. Contact Spencer at the museum for more information at (660) 359-7597.

