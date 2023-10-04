Audio: Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group relocates; annual cookout to raise funds set for October 6

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group’s store is relocating. It will share a building with Serve Link in Trenton.

Spokesperson Cindy Jennings shared that the store offers items to assist residents diagnosed with breast cancer, such as bras, prostheses, wigs, and scarves.

The store’s inception dates back a few years when Chris Small and Jenny Batson from the Green Hills Women’s Health Services clinic in Trenton provided the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group with a space. This arrangement was effective until the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Batson relocated her exam room to the store’s area, causing some items to be shifted behind her office.

While the store’s location remained functional, some items became obscured. Additionally, Women’s Health Services operated only from Monday to Thursday.

Jennings, who is part of the advisory board for Women’s Health Services, recently received an email indicating that services would cease at the Green Hills Women’s Health Services clinic starting October 5th. Although the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group was offered a room in the building, Jennings sought a location she could access daily.

After discussions regarding potential relocation sites, Kassie Hodge from Serve Link agreed to host the store, which will occupy the former Collins Rentals space.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group Store’s new location is anticipated to be operational in a few weeks.

Jennings primarily learns about breast cancer diagnoses through referrals. Her husband, Dave Jennings, who retired from pharmacy, couldn’t disclose patient names without consent. Similarly, Emily Jones, who conducts mammograms at Wright Memorial Hospital, cannot share patient names with Cindy Jennings.

Jennings acknowledges that some individuals prefer confidentiality regarding their breast cancer diagnosis.

Lynda Lynch is also associated with the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group.

Jennings communicates with those who have undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries. She offers her perspective, emphasizing that individuals have the autonomy to decide their course of action.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group is organizing its annual cookout fundraiser on October 6th at the Trenton Hy-Vee parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spokesperson Cindy Jennings announced that this year’s menu features pulled pork sandwiches.

Chad Boyd is the manager of the Trenton Hy-Vee store. Attendees have the option to take away their food or dine at the venue, with tables and chairs provided.

The October 6th cookout is free of charge, but donations benefiting the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group are welcome. Insulated breast cancer awareness cups themed around Trenton High School football will also be available for purchase.

Payments can be made in cash or check. Checks should be addressed to the group, or donors can use the abbreviation GCBCSG.

All funds raised will be utilized within Grundy County. Jennings highlighted that the proceeds will support breast cancer awareness initiatives, including pink-out events at schools and North Central Missouri College. Additionally, the funds will assist in purchasing gas cards and providing financial aid to mothers undergoing the intense “Red Devil chemo,” which Jennings describes as the most aggressive form of chemotherapy.

Another fundraising initiative by the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group involves Trenton School mascots donating a portion of their soft drink sales at the high school, with Trenton Coca-Cola matching the contribution.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group has donated $16,000.

The organization also offers care packages and educational resources to breast cancer patients. They participate in parades and deliver presentations to various groups.

In the past month, the group sponsored pink-out events for Trenton High School’s tennis and golf teams. THS volleyball and softball teams held their pink-out events on October 3rd.

Joyce Stone sends birthday greetings to breast cancer patients, while the Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild crafts pillows and seat belt covers for the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group.

Membership to the organization is open to all, with no fees or mandatory volunteer hours.

For further details on donations or involvement with the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group, contact Jennings at 660-359-1923.

