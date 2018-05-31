Audio: Greitens’ departure leaves lawmakers with nothing to pursue although questions remain

(Missourinet) – The special Missouri House committee looking into the activities of Governor Eric Greitens was examining his compliance with campaign finance laws when he announced his resignation Tuesday.

Early political advisor Michael Hafner told the panel there were discussions of foreign donations being pursued by Greitens, which would have been illegal.

Hafner can’t confirm if Greitens received any foreign donations because he left the campaign after just three months. Greitens resigned Tuesday in exchange for felony computer tampering charges being dropped against him.

Greitens flirted with the idea of running for a congressional seat as a Democrat in Missouri as recently as 2010.

