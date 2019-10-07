Audio: Green Hills Women’s Shelter in Trenton seeking volunteers and donations as facility is at capacity

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter in Trenton provides support to domestic violence victims in a ten-county area including Grundy, Livingston, Harrison, Daviess, Putnam, Sullivan, Mercer, Caldwell, Clinton, and DeKalb.

Cabral says the women’s shelter provides a multitude of services.

Support groups at the shelter are available seven days a week with advocates also providing clients with referrals to other agencies in the area. Clients do not need to stay at the shelter to receive services. The same services are provided to clients residing at the shelter as those who do not live in the shelter. Individuals seeking services are kept completely confidential.

Advocates help clients transition back into the community once their time at the women’s shelter ends.

Specialized Victim Advocate Kendra Lickteig says clients typically participate in a 90-day program to help them “get on their feet,” however, she says every situation is different, and clients can come and go as they want.

Children of victims are welcome to stay at the Green Hills Women’s Shelter with their parent. They may also be referred to outside agencies that deal specifically with children. Parenting groups are also offered at the shelter.

The women’s shelter partners with outside agencies that provide groups and classes geared toward parents and families.

Domestic and sexual violence victims can call the Green Hills Women’s Shelter’s hotline to receive help at 1-800-942-0649, or can call the Trenton shelter directly at 660-359-3297 as volunteers answer the phones 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Lickteig says one of the first things callers are asked is if they are safe.

Police, hospitals, courts, or social service agencies also provide referrals.

The shelter opened at their new location in January, and Evening Advocate Mary Cabral says the new shelter has been at capacity since those doors opened.

There is also a Green Hills Women’s Shelter location in Chillicothe with Cabral reporting that in the last two years, the shelters have served a combined total of 246 women, 128 children, and one man.

Clients face various struggles including mental health and substance abuse.

Services the shelter provides include case management, legal and medical advocacy, crisis intervention, and support groups.

Both locations of the Green Hills Women’s Shelter operate with the help of volunteers, who can assist in a variety of ways. These include answering the hotline and direct phone lines as well as talking to clients.

Volunteers do need to complete more than 40 hours of training then can work at the shelter when they want or as their schedule permits.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager at the Trenton Green Hills Women’s Shelter for more information on volunteering at 660-359-3297.

