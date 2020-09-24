Audio: Green Hills Animal Shelter to host fundraising events

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton will hold its Second Barktober Fest next month as a fundraiser. Social time will begin at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on the evening of October 24th at 5 o’clock. Dinner will be served at 6 o’clock, and an auction will be at 7 o’clock. Charlie Bacon, Travis Mullenix, and Gordy Hale will provide live entertainment at 8 o’clock.

Animal Shelter Board Member Chuck Jones says the shelter is seeking auction item donations, including baskets and desserts.

The roof project has since been completed.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter relies solely on private funding. Another way it plans to raise money is through a Followers Fund on its Facebook page. Interim Manager Ashley Brittain explains if each of the shelters more than 4,000 Facebook followers donated just $1 per month to the shelter, it could pay for one month of its expenses.

A link to set up donations is available on the Green Hills Animal Shelter Facebook page and greenhillsanimalshelter.org. Brittain says those donations will be made via PayPal.

Jones notes donors can give more than just $1 per month and that the shelter is a 501(c)3 organization with donations being tax-deductible.

Contact the Green Hills Animal Shelter for more information on Barktober Fest October 24th or its Followers Fund at 660-359-2700.

A benefit corn hole tournament will be held Saturday, September 26th to benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton. Lunch by Smoked Iguana, team check-in, and practice will be outside at the Riverside Country Club of Trenton from noon to 1:45. The double elimination-style tournament will begin at 2 o’clock.

The tournament will be pre-flighted. Board Member Chuck Jones encourages players to bring their own bags as well as extra bags if they have them.

He says corn hole is similar to horseshoes.

A $200 sponsorship includes two free team entries, media advertising, and the use of game boards anywhere. Cash prizes for first through third place will be announced Saturday, September 26th. The entry fee for each team is $25.00 and forms are available at riversidecc.co. The Green Hills Animal Shelter is a 501(c)3 organization, and donations are tax-deductible.

Green Hills Animal Shelter Interim Manager Ashley Brittain says the public can come to just watch the corn hole tournament or eat lunch at the country club. Lunch will cost $10 per plate. Community members can bring lawn chairs.

