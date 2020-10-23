Audio: Green Hills Animal Shelter to host Barktober Fest on October 24th

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton will hold its Second Barktober Fest as a fundraiser. Social time will begin at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on the evening of October 24th at 5 o’clock. Dinner will be served at 6 o’clock, and an auction will be at 7 o’clock. Charlie Bacon, Travis Mullenix, and Gordy Hale will provide live entertainment at 8 o’clock.

Animal Shelter Board Member Chuck Jones says the shelter will offer auction items, including baskets and desserts.

The roof project has since been completed.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter relies solely on private funding. Another way it plans to raise money is through a Followers Fund on its Facebook page. Interim Manager Ashley Brittain explains if each of the shelters more than 4,000 Facebook followers donated just $1 per month to the shelter, it could pay for one month of its expenses.

A link to set up donations is available on the Green Hills Animal Shelter Facebook page and greenhillsanimalshelter.org. Brittain says those donations will be made via PayPal.

Jones notes donors can give more than just $1 per month and that the shelter is a 501(c)3 organization with donations being tax-deductible.

Contact the Green Hills Animal Shelter for more information on Barktober Fest October 24th or its Followers Fund at 660-359-2700.

