Audio: Great Northwest Day at the Capital hosts representatives from 19 counties in northwest Missouri

Local News January 17, 2023 KTTN News
Great Northwest Day
Scott Sharp is the part-time director of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation and the part-time director of the North Central Regional Development Alliance.

Sharp, during an appearance on Open Line, was asked to promote Great Northwest Day at the Capital.

Representatives from 19 counties in northwest Missouri gather at the capital in Jefferson City on February 7th:

 

 

Great Northwest Day at the Capitol exists as a cooperative effort by northwest Missouri communities to unify and enhance the region’s image in Jefferson City and to pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.”

 

