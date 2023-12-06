Audio: Graves provides update on defense bill negotiations

State News December 6, 2023December 6, 2023 Marshall Griffin
Sam Graves Sam Graves official photo
(Missourinet) – Negotiations continue between U.S. House and Senate conferees on a final version of the National Defense Authorization bill. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is one of the conferees. He says a good portion of defense funding will find its way to Missouri:

 

 

“Whether that’s dealing with Fort Leonard Wood or Whiteman Air Force Base or our C-130, the 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joe, the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant which is in my district in Independence, and F-15 and F-18’s which are obviously produced in in St. Louis.”

Graves says their goal is to pass a final version of the defense bill and send it to President Biden by the end of the year.

Marshall Griffin

