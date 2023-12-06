Audio: Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra sets stage for Dec 9th concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) is set to deliver a performance at Trenton High School’s Performing Arts Center on December 9th. With doors opening at 2:30 p.m., the eagerly awaited “Christmastime” concert will commence at 3:00 p.m., featuring a blend of orchestral and choral pieces.

The orchestra, under the baton of Conductor Chris Thomas, will present an array of pieces including “A Festive Overture,” “German Carol Festival,” “The First Noel,” “Gabriel’s Oboe,” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

Following the orchestra, the choir, led by Director Linda Arnold, will perform “Down to the River to Pray,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” a medley of “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow” titled “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” and “This is Jesus.” The highlight of the event will be a combined performance of “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Christmastime” by the choir and orchestra.

Chris Thomas says his process for selecting music, involves discussions with other directors and a focus on pieces that resonate with a broad audience.

Linda Arnold shared insights into the choir’s preparation, starting as early as September and pulling from successful pieces in past performances.

The GRVCO, comprising 23 orchestra members and vocalists from 15 communities, offers a unique blend of local talent. Auditions are a prerequisite for orchestra members, ensuring a high caliber of performance.

A post-concert opportunity to meet the musicians is scheduled in the THS Commons, fostering community engagement. The event is free to the public, thanks to the GRVCO Donors Club and anonymous contributors. These donations not only make the concert accessible but also assist the 501(c)(3) nonprofit in covering music and operational expenses.

Debbie Thomas, GRVCO Treasurer, highlights the importance of donations for the organization’s sustainability. More details about the Donors Club will be available at the concert venue.

In a special initiative, a collection will be taken during the concert to support the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Good Samaritan Fund, aiding local families in need.

For more information about the concert and the GRVCO, visit the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s official website.