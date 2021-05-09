Audio: Graduation ceremony held for 92 Trenton High School seniors, including 15 honor graduates

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

There were 15 honor graduates at Trenton High School for the 2020-2021 school year, including Valedictorian Carly Spencer and Salutatorian Hannah Stark.

The honor graduates were recognized by Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey when the Trenton R-9 School District held graduation Saturday night, May 8, 2021, for 92 students.

Bailey also recognized instructors Brenda Thorne and Greg Dalrymple.

KTTN will feature remarks from Trenton High School Valedictorian Carly Spencer and Salutatorian Hannah Stark in future articles.

