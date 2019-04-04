Audio: Governors of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska meet with Army Corps, FEMA officials to discuss flood-prevention

The governors of Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska want the Army Corps of Engineers to come up with more flood-prevention solutions. The three governors and Army Corps and Federal Emergency Management officials met Wednesday in Iowa and plan to meet again in three weeks. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs, Governor Parson says something needs to change.

Governor Parson says the management of the river is key to the citizens of each state.

Parson says there need to be other solutions to prevent growing flooding problems.

Northwest and southeast Missouri have especially been hit hard by recent flooding. The officials plan to meet again in three weeks. Travel problems prevented the governor of Kansas from attending the gathering, but she plans to be part of the next meeting.