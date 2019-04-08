Audio: Governor seeks federal damage assessments for seven Missouri counties

State News April 8, 2019 KTTN News
Flooded land

The governor is seeking federal damage assessment for seven Missouri counties.

 

 

Governor Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency begin preliminary flood damage assessments for seven counties. The counties include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Ray. Other counties are expected to be added. Even though historic flooding has not fully receded, especially in northwest and southeast Missouri, the governor says it’s time to begin assessing the damage.

Post Views: 2

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News