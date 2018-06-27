Audio: Governor Parson wants state worker pay increases to continue, supports scrapping merit system

Governor Parson says he has no problem scrapping the merit system for state workers. Parson tells Missourinet affiliate KWOS in Jefferson City he also wants to do what he can to keep increasing state employee pay.

The next state budget beginning in July includes annual pay increases of $700 beginning in January for workers earning less than $70,000. State prison guards would get an extra $350 per-year raise on top of the $700.

Parson supports a grievance process to allow employees who feel they’ve been wronged to appeal personnel decisions. Missouri has the lowest paid state workforce in the nation.

