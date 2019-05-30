Audio: Governor Parson tours flooded northwest Missouri and discusses Corps of Engineers

Missouri’s governor toured flood-damaged northwest Missouri on Wednesday evening. KFEQ’s Brent Martin reports the St. Joseph tour came after Mike Parson and fellow Midwest governors met with the Army Corps of Engineers in Council Bluffs.

Parson is calling on the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to give states a seat at the table when it comes to Missouri River management plans. Parson spoke Wednesday evening to Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ, saying Midwestern states must speak with ONE VOICE when bringing concerns to the Corps.

The governor says nearly all of Missouri is battling floodwaters. Parson and fellow governors from Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska met earlier Wednesday with the Corps in Council Bluffs.