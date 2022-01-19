Audio: Governor Parson to deliver annual State of the State Address today

State News January 19, 2022 KTTN News
Governor Parson photo courtesy Governor's office
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Missourians can hear Governor Parson outline his priorities during his annual State of the State Address today (Wednesday). The governor explains what citizens can expect to hear from him. 

 

 

The governor says he plans to tout a workforce development program he launched.

 

 

The Governor is also expected to tout his accomplishments and release his state budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

 

 

Parson will deliver his speech to lawmakers and statewide elected leaders at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Post Views: 22
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.