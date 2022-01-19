Audio: Governor Parson to deliver annual State of the State Address today

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missourians can hear Governor Parson outline his priorities during his annual State of the State Address today (Wednesday). The governor explains what citizens can expect to hear from him.

The governor says he plans to tout a workforce development program he launched.

The Governor is also expected to tout his accomplishments and release his state budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Parson will deliver his speech to lawmakers and statewide elected leaders at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Related