Audio: Governor Parson to deliver annual State of the State address this week

(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address this week.

The governor will also release his state budget proposal for the next fiscal year in conjunction with the State of the State address. Part of Parson’s budget outline will include an 8.7-percent state worker pay raise and a two-dollar-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working night shifts. He is also expected to highlight his priorities for workforce development and infrastructure.

Parson’s speech will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives. This will mark his fifth State of the State address since taking over as governor in 2018.

