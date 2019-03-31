Audio: Governor Parson signs executive order to ease requirements during and after Missouri flooding

State News March 30, 2019 KTTN News
Flood of 1993

The governor has signed an executive order to ease requirements during and after Missouri flooding.

 

 

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order giving Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer some flexibility in easing requirements. Comer’s discretionary authority to temporarily or suspend environmental rules or regulations currently under her purview will be allowed during the emergency and following recovery period.

Northwest and southeast Missouri have especially been hit hard by recent flooding.

