Audio: Governor Parson says vaccine passports are not going to happen in Missouri

Some state and local governments around the country are talking about whether to require vaccine passports before entering certain places. The passports are in the development stages and are intended to show proof of a coronavirus vaccination. They have been touted as a way to make governments, businesses, and travelers more comfortable with touristy activities. Governor Parson says he won’t be mandating the passports in Missouri.

The Biden administration has said it will provide guidance on the matter but signaled the decisions will mainly be left up to local governments and businesses.

The passports are expected to be free and available through a cell phone app, which could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass. Printable versions are also expected.

