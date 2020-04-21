Audio: Governor Parson restricts another $47 million in current state budget

Governor Parson is freezing another 47 million dollars in the current state budget to help Missouri fight the coronavirus.

The largest chunks of funding being withheld are nearly 16 million dollars to K through 12 education and 7.1 million in school bus transportation. During Monday’s virtual briefing, Parson says the restrictions will be felt by seven other state agencies, the Attorney General’s Office and the Legislature.

On April 1, Parson announced 180 million dollars in budget withholds – more than 81 million was from the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

