Audio: Governor Parson responds to House’s effort to block Medicaid expansion funding

The Republican-controlled Missouri House has given initial approval to defunding a Medicaid expansion effort approved by voters last year.

The chamber could vote to use the governor's one-point-nine billion dollar budget request for the expansion to instead help seniors in nursing homes, the developmentally disabled, and expand mental health programs, among other things. Here is what Governor Parson, a fellow Republican, has to say about the House's effort.

Some House Democrats say Republicans are ignoring voters by not funding the expansion that would provide government-funded healthcare to other 275-thousand low-income adults.

Parson, a fellow Republican, did not back the expansion but has vowed to move forward with what Missouri voters have chosen. Here is what Parson has to say about the House’s attempt.

The House budget bills require one more vote in support of them to send them to the Senate.

