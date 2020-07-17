Audio: Governor Parson reacts to ex-pharmacist getting federal prison release blocked: “That’s a sick guy”

State News July 17, 2020 KTTN News
Pharmacist Robert Courtney

The U.S. Justice Department has blocked Thursday’s scheduled prison release of convicted felon Robert Courtney. The Kansas City pharmacist was sent to federal prison for diluting as many as 98,000 prescriptions, including cancer treatment meds, and possibly drugs for AIDS, infertility, and multiple sclerosis. Governor Parson wrote to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking Barr to stop Courtney’s release.

 

 

Courtney, who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, was scheduled for release seven years early due to COVID-19 fears. A bipartisan group of Missouri’s Congressional members, made up of U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Sam Graves, also requested Barr to block Courtney’s release.

Post Views: 38
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News