Audio: Governor Parson pardons St. Louis couple after pointing guns at protesters

A St. Louis couple has been pardoned after they pointed guns at protesters last summer.

Governor Parson has pardoned attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The Central West End pair made international headlines after they pointed guns at social justice protesters walking down their private street in 2020.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed charges against the couple. They pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges, resulting in fines – not jail time.

The governor is one of the architects of Missouri’s Castle Doctrine – a law allowing residents to use force against intruders in their homes. On a St. Louis radio show last year, Parson said he would probably end up pardoning the McCloskeys.

Mark McCloskey is a Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

