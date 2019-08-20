Audio: Governor Parson open to reviewing measures intended to prevent mass shootings in Missouri

Governor Parson says he is open to reviewing measures intended to prevent mass shootings in Missouri. Parson says he wants to ensure that people’s rights to carry guns are protected but is open to considering things like more law enforcement and mental health support.

Parson says Missouri needs to fundamentally look at what needs to be done and what can be done better to prevent mass shootings. At the State Fair, Parson, a Republican, says various measures could be considered.

St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield rank among the most dangerous cities in America, based on violent crime statistics.