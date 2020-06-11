Audio: Governor Parson hopes Missouri State Fair will go on in some form this year

The Missouri State Fair will be held as scheduled on August 13-23, 2020, however, the Fair will look different than in previous years. The mission of the Fair has always been to showcase Missouri agriculture, so our livestock shows will continue to honor that tradition. Details for vendors, sponsors, and other partners are still being determined.



Iowa agriculture leaders announced that the Iowa State Fair, one of the most popular state fairs around, has been canceled this year.

The only time the Missouri State Fair has been canceled is during World War Two. Even though the coronavirus outbreak continues, Governor Parson says he hopes the State Fair will take place.

The largest political event at the State Fair – especially during an election year – is the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, however, Governor Parsons said there likely will NOT, because he won’t be requesting it. Parson also said that there probably won’t be concerts at the Missouri State Fair this year, but he emphasized that a lot of the details are still being worked on.

