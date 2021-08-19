Audio: Governor Parson does not think a special session is necessary to fund Medicaid expansion

State News August 19, 2021 KTTN News
Medicaid Expansion in Missouri
Governor Parson says he does not think a special legislative session is necessary to work out Medicaid expansion funding.

 

 

The governor does not think freezing spending will be necessary within any state departments to pay for the expansion. Many Republican lawmakers attempted to defund the expansion, arguing that the ballot measure did not include how to pay for it. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled against that argument.

During a stop in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph, Parson says he thinks funding will be a top priority for lawmakers after they return to the state Capitol in January.

 

 

Parson says he thinks the Legislature should have a say in how the state moves forward, but he says Missouri will follow a court order on funding the expansion. 

