(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is addressing concerns about the impacts President Trump’s tariffs could have on Missouri soybean farmers. Beginning next month, China is charging a 25-percent tariff on U.S. soybeans being shipped to China.

The move is sparked by Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods coming to America.

In 2017, China bought about 60-percent of its soybeans from U.S. farmers.

