Audio: Governor Parson announces plan for Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Governor Mike Parson has announced that 10 percent of Missouri’s 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be sent to the state’s two biggest urban centers.

5,000 doses will be sent to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City, and 10,000 will be allocated to regional mass vaccination events. The remaining vaccines will go to community providers that will not get Moderna or Pfizer vaccines this week. The announcement follows several vaccination events in rural areas in which supplies outpaced demand, leaving health officials to make public calls for walk-in patients.

