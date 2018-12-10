Audio: Governor Parson announces creation of a Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force

Saying that safeguarding the integrity of the state’s Medicaid program is vital, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the creation of a Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force. The governor was joined at Friday’s announcement by incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says the program is intended for Missouri’s most vulnerable.

Former House Speaker Todd Richardson joined the governor for Friday’s announcement about the creation of a Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force. Richardson says this will be an important part of his office’s efforts.

About 935-thousand Missourians are currently on Medicaid. Richardson reiterates his focus is on having a sustainable program that produces better health outcomes, rather than expanding the program.