Audio: Governor announces $3 million expansion at plant in eastern Missouri’s Moscow Mills

The governor traveled to eastern Missouri’s Moscow Mills on Tuesday to help cut the ribbon on a three-million-dollar expansion project at one of the town’s largest manufacturers.

Governor Mike Parson says the expansion at Elite Tool is creating 20 new jobs. The new jobs will pay an average salary of more than 41-thousand dollars. Elite Tool is a contract manufacturer that serves the aerospace, commercial, and government/defense industry. Their campus in Moscow Mills is growing from 55-thousand to 71-thousand square feet.

