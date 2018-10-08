Audio: GOP Senate Nominee Hawley discusses Judge Kavanaugh and health care issues

Missouri GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley says people he talks to on the campaign trail are upset at the way Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been treated. The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the U-S Supreme Court on Saturday by a 50-48 vote.

Hawley tells Missourinet Columbia affiliate KSSZ the process has been a liberal smear.

Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill says GOP Attorney General Josh Hawley’s lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act puts health insurance for two-point-five million Missourians at risk. Hawley, the GOP Senate nominee, disagrees with that and says he supports requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.

Hawley is challenging McCaskill in November, and health care has emerged as a key issue in the Senate race. McCaskill’s campaign has called on Hawley to withdraw from the lawsuit.