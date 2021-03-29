Audio: Get that vaccination card laminated because you might need it for admittance to some venues

Reddit Share Pin Share 31 Shares

Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

Millions of Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are carrying around paper cards and keeping your card safe could come in handy someday soon. Some destinations, cruise lines, and major sports venues require proof of full vaccination, while some businesses are offering perks. The vaccine cards include information on which vaccine was given and the date it was administered.

The card also serves as a reminder as to when to get the second dose if one is required.

