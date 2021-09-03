Audio: Gay history exhibit removed from Missouri Capitol

State News September 3, 2021September 3, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Capitol courtesy of WikiMedia
Missouri has removed a gay history exhibit from the state Capitol.

 

 

On Twitter, Kansas City Democrat Greg Razer, the state Senate’s only openly gay member, says the exhibit had only been on display for four days. Razer says there is nothing controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens.

In a statement from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which manages the museum in the Capitol, the agency says the statutorily mandated process to coordinate activities related to the museum were not followed, thereby causing the department to remove the display.

(Missouri State Capitol building photo courtesy of Wikimedia)

